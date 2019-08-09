BIRTHS
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Ashley Knipp and Carl Cardwell, Youngstown, boy, July 30 (Correction).
Daniel and Caitlin Schnurrenberger, Youngstown, boy, Aug. 7.
Merissa Rodino, Canfield, girl, Aug. 7.
Ashlie Dutton and Michael Cochran, Lowellville, girl, Aug. 7.
Ashley Perry, Canfield, boy, Aug. 7.
Charquala Thigpen and Leon Haskins, Youngstown, boy, Aug. 7.
James and Renee Kaiser, Hubbard, boy, Aug. 7.
St. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Kayla Frazier, Warren, boy, Aug. 4.
Lester and Amanda Hostetler, North Bloomfield, boy, Aug. 6.
