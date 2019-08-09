BIRTHS


August 9, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Ashley Knipp and Carl Cardwell, Youngstown, boy, July 30 (Correction).

Daniel and Caitlin Schnurrenberger, Youngstown, boy, Aug. 7.

Merissa Rodino, Canfield, girl, Aug. 7.

Ashlie Dutton and Michael Cochran, Lowellville, girl, Aug. 7.

Ashley Perry, Canfield, boy, Aug. 7.

Charquala Thigpen and Leon Haskins, Youngstown, boy, Aug. 7.

James and Renee Kaiser, Hubbard, boy, Aug. 7.

St. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Kayla Frazier, Warren, boy, Aug. 4.

Lester and Amanda Hostetler, North Bloomfield, boy, Aug. 6.

