Hoerig attorney requests another extension on appeal

Latest motion cites ‘problems which allegedly occurred’ with investigator

By JORDAN COHEN

news@vindy.com

WARREN

The attorney representing convicted killer Claudia Hoerig wants even more time to file a brief on behalf of her appeal.

Hoerig, 54, was sentenced from 28 years to life in prison after her aggravated murder conviction in January for the shooting death in 2007 of her husband, Karl Hoerig, a major in the Air Force reserves.

She is serving her sentence at the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville.

Now, Atty. Michael Partlow asks in a new filing with the 11th District Court of Appeals that his deadline be extended to Aug. 16.

The previous deadline was Monday, two days prior to the attorney’s latest filing.

It is Partlow’s third extension request.

Two previous extensions have been granted.

Hoerig’s appeal, filed in March, does not give specific areas that will be challenged.

But in his latest motion before the appellate court, Partlow cites “problems which allegedly occurred” during meetings involving Hoerig and an unnamed Ohio Public Defender investigator.

He attributes the information to emails he recently received from an attorney who represented Hoerig during her trial.

“These allegations are quite serious in nature,” Partlow’s motion states, adding that he is “in the process of determining” whether the new information impacts issues raised in the appeal.

Partlow’s filing did not provide any specifics about the allegations and he declined comment to The Vindicator.

Partlow handles many appeals cases for Trumbull County convicts.

A jury found Claudia Hoerig guilty Jan. 24 of aggravated murder with a firearm.

The trial had international implications because Hoerig is an ex-Brazilian who fled to her native country after the killing. It took 11 years for the Brazilian government to agree to let her be returned to the United States to face trial.

She told detectives she shot her husband from a short distance as he descended the stairs in their Newton Falls home.

“She shot him from the top of the stairs as he was putting on his shoes” and “ambushed” Karl, said Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins during trial.