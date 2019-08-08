Trumbull County law enforcement on scene of township home


August 8, 2019 at 9:22a.m.

LIBERTY — More than 20 law enforcement agents began searching a home on Lucretia Drive this morning, according to neighbors who witnessed the raid.

Trumbull County Sheriff deputies and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were among those at the scene, according to neighbors. As of 9 a.m. they are still inside the house with a man who neighbors say owns several businesses and is new to the neighborhood.

