Trumbull County law enforcement on scene of township home
LIBERTY — More than 20 law enforcement agents began searching a home on Lucretia Drive this morning, according to neighbors who witnessed the raid.
Trumbull County Sheriff deputies and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were among those at the scene, according to neighbors. As of 9 a.m. they are still inside the house with a man who neighbors say owns several businesses and is new to the neighborhood.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 23, 2010 midnight
Braceville officer arrested in heroin probe
- May 20, 2017 midnight
$104,173, drugs, gun seized during Warren drug search
- May 21, 2010 12:06 a.m.
Police arrest three Valley siblings in massive burglary and drug case
- July 2, 2003 midnight
YOUNGSTOWN DEA says meth is a cooking business
- July 4, 2003 midnight
YOUNGSTOWN DEA says meth is a cooking business
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.