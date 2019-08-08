Top prize in program

YOUNGSTOWN

Mara Cunningham, owner of Yo! Crash, the city’s first rage room, took home the top prize in the Youngstown Business Incubator’s Women in Entrepreneurship program’s WE Launch Accelerator. Program participants each gave their pitch for a chance at a $5,000 grant in June.

Yo! Crash provides a safe space for adults to have fun through the use of sledgehammers, bats and the like to destroy everyday devices and breakables.

Though not yet open, Cunningham is targeting a fall open date with site selection ongoing.

Upon its opening, Yo! Crash will be the first woman and minority-owned rage room, and only the third rage room in Ohio.

The YBI’s Women in Entrepreneurship program began in 2015. Since that time, the interest from women entrepreneurs has increased, according to a YBI news release.

Excellence award

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber and The Manufacturing Advocacy & Growth Network (MAGNET) will partner to honor a Valley manufacturer with the Chamber’s Third Annual Excellence in Manufacturing Award.

Nominations are being accepted for the award, which focuses on a company’s longevity in business, growth, product innovation and achievement. Nominations are due by Sept. 30, and the Chamber and MAGNET will present the award at the Chamber’s Economic Forecast breakfast on Nov. 13 at Mr. Anthony’s in Boardman. Nominations may be completed and submitted online or at regionalchamber.com.

FedEx to end ground delivery business with Amazon

NEW YORK

FedEx will no longer make ground deliveries for Amazon as the online shopping giant builds its own fleet and becomes more of a threat to delivery companies.

The announcement Wednesday comes two months after FedEx already terminated its air delivery contract with Amazon. FedEx said dumping Amazon is part of its plan to go after more e-commerce deliveries from other companies.

Traditional retailers such as Walmart and Target want to sell more of their goods online, which in turn allows FedEx to distance itself from Amazon.com without suffering the same competitive damage it might once have.

US stocks erase most of an early loss

Stocks overcame a big loss on Wall Street on Wednesday, though the market’s recovery left plenty of signs of worry among investors that the fallout from the trade war between the U.S. and China will spread.

A late-afternoon rally lifted most of the major stock indexes out of the red, reversing most of the early slide that briefly pulled the Dow Jones Industrial Average down more than 580 points. Technology and consumer staples stocks powered much of the gains, offsetting losses in banks, energy companies and other sectors. Even so, the moves in the bond and commodities markets signaled that investors are nervous that the escalating trade war between the U.S. and China may derail the global economy.

Staff/wire reports