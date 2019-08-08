Stabbing rampage by man in 2 California cities leaves 4 dead

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man "full of anger" stabbed, slashed and robbed his way across two Southern California cities in a bloody rampage that killed four people and wounded two others who were apparently targeted at random, authorities said.

The 33-year-old man from the city of Garden Grove robbed more than half a dozen businesses and killed two men at his own apartment complex during the two-hour wave of violence Wednesday, police said.

He was arrested as he walked out of a convenience store in the neighboring city Santa Ana, dropping a knife and a gun he had taken from a security guard he had just killed. Authorities did not immediately identify the suspect.

The violence appeared to be random and the only known motives seem to be "robbery, hate, homicide," Garden Grove police Lt. Carl Whitney told reporters.

"We know this guy was full of anger and he harmed a lot of people tonight," Whitney said Wednesday.

The attacker and all the victims were Hispanic, police said.

The two people who were wounded were listed in stable condition Wednesday night and were expected to survive.

Surveillance cameras caught some of the carnage.

"We have video showing him attacking these people and conducting these murders," he said.

Whitney said the man lived in a Garden Grove apartment building where he stabbed two men during some kind of confrontation. One man died inside an apartment and another was found wounded on a balcony and died at a hospital.