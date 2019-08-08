RYAN CARAVAN | Daylong excursion aims to put pressure on McConnell

YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan is leading a caravan of about 30 to 40 Ohioans for a rally in Louisville, Ky., the hometown of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to bring attention to gun reform legislation.

Ryan of Howland, D-13th, said between stops in Dayton and Cincinnati that the caravan and rally tonight are designed “to keep the pressure” on McConnell, a Republican, who isn’t moving on bills approved by the House to require universal background checks on the sale of all firearms.

“It has nothing to do with taking anyone’s guns or assault weapons,” Ryan said. “We want to know who’s getting these weapons and who shouldn’t be getting these weapons.”

Ryan, a Democratic presidential candidate, is working with Moms Demand Action on the rally. He started this morning in Niles and stopped in Cuyahoga Falls, Westerville, Dayton and will arrive shortly in Cincinnati before the 7:30 p.m. rally in Louisville.