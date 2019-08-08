Railroad museum to open Saturday
YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning Valley Railroad Heritage Association announced that its museum, Jim Marter Yard, 1304 Poland Ave., will open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission will be $2, and children under 6 enter for free. For information, visit facebook.com/mvrha.
