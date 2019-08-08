Missing Youngstown woman found safe
YOUNGSTOWN — A Thornton Avenue woman who went missing about 4 a.m. today has been found safe, police said.
The husband of Charlene Wallace, 66, called police after he noticed her gone from their home. Police were concerned because Wallace has dementia, a news release from the police department said.
She was found unharmed about 8:30 a.m. today, police said.
