Missing Youngstown woman found safe


August 8, 2019 at 9:08a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A Thornton Avenue woman who went missing about 4 a.m. today has been found safe, police said.

The husband of Charlene Wallace, 66, called police after he noticed her gone from their home. Police were concerned because Wallace has dementia, a news release from the police department said.

She was found unharmed about 8:30 a.m. today, police said.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$660000


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$244900


Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000