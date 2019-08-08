Kentucky lawmakers promote gun safety legislation
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Three Kentucky lawmakers are crafting legislation that would allow family members and others to petition authorities to keep guns away from people deemed a threat.
The lawmakers say the goal is to protect Kentuckians from gun violence while protecting due-process rights. Promoting the proposal today were Republican Sens. Julie Raque Adams and Paul Hornback and Democratic Sen. Morgan McGarvey.
They say work has been under way on the proposal for more than a year.
Their news conference comes days after mass shootings in Texas and Ohio left 31 people dead. They're still working on a version that will be ready in time for next year's legislative session.
At least 17 states have "red flag" laws to take guns away from people believed to be dangers to themselves or others.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 7, 2019 midnight
ohio DeWine proposes changes to address shootings
- January 17, 2013 midnight
President proposes gun control measures
- May 23, 2011 12:02 a.m.
Ohio lawmakers might allow guns in stadiums, bars
- January 19, 2013 midnight
No firm answers on firearms
- April 21, 2006 midnight
Proper storage of firearms is essential
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.