Jury continues deliberations today in Williams murder trial


August 8, 2019 at 9:10a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Jurors have returned to the courtroom of Judge Maureen Sweeney in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court today to continue their deliberations in the Jesse Williams aggravated murder trial.

Williams, 51, is accused of the June 10, 2018, shooting death of Diane Dent, 62, after she answered a knock on the door of her Goleta Avenue on the North Side.

Jurors began deliberating about 2:30 p.m. Thursday after hearing closing arguments and receiving instructions in the law. They were dismissed about 5 p.m. Thursday after failing to reach a verdict.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$660000


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$244900


Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000