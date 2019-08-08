Jury continues deliberations today in Williams murder trial

YOUNGSTOWN — Jurors have returned to the courtroom of Judge Maureen Sweeney in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court today to continue their deliberations in the Jesse Williams aggravated murder trial.

Williams, 51, is accused of the June 10, 2018, shooting death of Diane Dent, 62, after she answered a knock on the door of her Goleta Avenue on the North Side.

Jurors began deliberating about 2:30 p.m. Thursday after hearing closing arguments and receiving instructions in the law. They were dismissed about 5 p.m. Thursday after failing to reach a verdict.