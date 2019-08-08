Jury continues deliberations today in Williams murder trial
YOUNGSTOWN — Jurors have returned to the courtroom of Judge Maureen Sweeney in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court today to continue their deliberations in the Jesse Williams aggravated murder trial.
Williams, 51, is accused of the June 10, 2018, shooting death of Diane Dent, 62, after she answered a knock on the door of her Goleta Avenue on the North Side.
Jurors began deliberating about 2:30 p.m. Thursday after hearing closing arguments and receiving instructions in the law. They were dismissed about 5 p.m. Thursday after failing to reach a verdict.
More like this from vindy.com
- April 26, 2019 9:26 a.m.
Jury begins second day of deliberations in Baker murder trial
- January 14, 2011 6:26 p.m.
Jury will try again Tuesday to reach a verdict in murder trial
- May 22, 2013 4:48 p.m.
Arias jury deadlocked but must keep deliberating
- November 7, 2017 10:55 p.m.
Hamad jury deadlocked tonight; will resume penalty deliverations in morning
- November 28, 2016 11:55 a.m.
Jury: Savage guilty of complicity to commit aggravated murder
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.