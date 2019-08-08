Forest Fire prevention icon Smokey Bear is turning 75
CAPITAN, N.M. (AP) — There will be 75 candles on his birthday cake and Smokey Bear still hopes none of them start a forest fire.
The icon of the longest-running public service campaign in the U.S. is being honored with birthday parties around the country this week, a celebration that includes a social media campaign to share his safety message.
"My friends at the U.S. Forest Service and National Association of State Foresters are counting on #OnlyYou to send in your videos to celebrate my 75th birthday!" Smokey urges residents on his official Facebook page, operated by the agency and nonprofit group. "Take a video singing 'Happy Birthday' to me, your pal Smokey Bear and use the hashtag #SingForSmokey."
Besides the social media campaign, the U.S. Forest Service and National Association of State Foresters are using voices of CBS "Late Night" host Stephen Colbert, Al Roker of NBC's "Today Show" and comedian Jeff Foxworthy with an animated talking Smokey on online videos.
Smokey promoters also have shared vintage fire prevention videos like the 1968 commercial with the bear and "Twilight Zone" creator Rod Sterling.
Smokey Bear was born on Aug. 9, 1944, when the U.S. Forest Service and the Ad Council agreed that a fictional bear would be the symbol for a fire prevention campaign. At the time, federal officials feared the nation's national forest could become targets as the country was deep into World War II.
