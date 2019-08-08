DeWine, Dayton mayor pledge bipartisan effort on gun reform

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's Republican governor and Dayton's Democratic mayor are pledging a bipartisan effort for recovery and gun ownership reforms in the aftermath of the nation's latest mass shooting.

Mike DeWine and Nan Whaley today visited the downtown entertainment district where a gunman killed nine people early Sunday. They publicly discussed a mental health initiative earlier in the day.

Mayor Whaley says she's pleased about how the community is coming together in a nonpartisan way. She is urging people to donate to a recovery fund, lobby their legislators for gun control measures and spend money in the Oregon district.

DeWine on Tuesday announced a package of proposals on background checks, reacting to potential threats and more.

There was no new information today on investigations into motives of the gunman, who was killed by police.