Cleveland hires its first police inspector general
CLEVELAND (AP) — The city has hired its first police inspector general to provide oversight of city police policies and practices.
A city statement announced Tuesday that Solon police Chief Christopher Viland has accepted the civilian position created through the city’s court-mandated police department reform efforts.
Mayor Frank Jackson’s office says the inspector general will audit police policies and practices in the city to ensure officers adhere to the policies and that the policies follow state and federal law.
The city agreed to create the position in a settlement with the Justice Department in 2015 to reform the police department. A Justice Department report had said officers too often used force and that the city didn’t conduct enough training or discipline those who broke city policies.
