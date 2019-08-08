Boardman man arraigned today for threatening fed officers

BOARDMAN — A township teen accused of threatening gun violence at a gay bar and against federal officers is set to appear in court this afternoon.

“In conclusion, shoot every federal agent on-sight [sic],” said Justin Olsen, 18, of Oak Ridge Drive, according to a Boardman Township police report.

Olsen has since February been making what FBI agents said appear to be politically motivated posts to online chat rooms “making light of mass shootings,” specifically targeting Planned Parenthood and including photos of an assault rifle kit, according to that report.

One of Olsen’s posts from June stated he “can’t wait to start stockpiling weapons,” according to the report.

“[Mahoning Prosecutor Michael McBride] agreed that in light of the recent mass shootings in the United States that we could not wait to act on this information,” the officer wrote in his report.

Officers arrested Olsen on Wednesday at his Oak Ridge Drive home. He admitted making the posts to officers, but claimed all of it was “a joke, for fun.”

Boardman police Chief Todd Werth said Thursday officers serving a search warrant there recovered a substantial number of firearms – including handguns and long guns and several boxes of ammunition – but he added there’s no evidentiary link yet between the guns recovered and Olsen’s online activity.

Olsen is set to be arraigned this afternoon in Mahoning County Area Court on a felony count of aggravated menacing against police officers and a misdemeanor count of telecommunications harassment. He is in the county jail without bond.