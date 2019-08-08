BIRTHS
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Jordan Swab and William Chase, Campbell, boy, Aug. 6.
Caitlin Bright and Pierre Mainville, Niles, girl, Aug. 6.
Matthew and Danielle Lucas, New Cumberland, girl, Aug. 6.
James and Kristin Lockhart, East Liverpool, boy, Aug. 6.
Ragen Harding and Farid Farkh, Struthers, girl, Aug. 6.
Dejah Foster, Campbell, girl, Aug. 6.
Drew and Jessica Daniels, New Waterford, boy, Aug. 6.
Heidi Vinion and Caleb Hanna, Youngstown, boy, Aug. 6.
David and Casey Krell, Youngstown, girl, Aug. 6.
Heather Johnson and Corey Anderson, North Jackson, girl, Aug. 6.
Trinity Walker, Washingtonville, boy, Aug. 6.
