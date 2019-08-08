Associated Press

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio

The director of Ohio’s Department of Natural Resources has designated the Lake Erie Islands Water Trail as Ohio’s 12th state water trail.

A department release says the trail consists of five separate sections totaling more than 50 miles around North Bass, Middle Bass and South Bass islands, Kelleys Island and along the mainland shorelines of Catawba Island and East Harbor State Park.

Department Director Mary Mertz made the designation at a ceremony Tuesday in the village of Put-In-Bay on South Bass Island. She said the state’s water trails help bring communities together, encourage environmental awareness and provide opportunities for people to be active and get outdoors.

The Put-In-Bay Township Park District led efforts to create the latest water trail, with assistance from various federal and state agencies.