August 8, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Agenda Friday

Campbell school board, special meeting, 6:30 p.m., conference room, 280 Sixth St.

Salem school board, building and grounds committee meeting, 8 a.m., administration office, 1226 E. State St.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.

