Agenda Friday
Agenda Friday
Campbell school board, special meeting, 6:30 p.m., conference room, 280 Sixth St.
Salem school board, building and grounds committee meeting, 8 a.m., administration office, 1226 E. State St.
AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 24, 2017 midnight
Agenda Thursday
- June 10, 2015 midnight
Agenda Thursday
- January 8, 2018 midnight
Agenda Tuesday
- February 5, 2019 midnight
Agenda Wednesday
- February 16, 2015 midnight
Agenda Tuesday
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.