As 40th nears, Poland Historical Society focuses on Schoolhouse

POLAND

As the Poland Historical Society prepares to celebrate its 40th birthday, the organization’s latest project symbolizes a fairly recent revival of the group.

The society’s next endeavor is expanding the parking lot at the Little Red Schoolhouse, 4515 Center Road.

“We have so many people showing up to our programs,” said Larry Baughman, who served as the society’s president and is now the chairman of the facilities committee. “We added an additional 12 spaces.”

When secretary Dave Smith first attended a meeting in 2012, only four people were present.

Today, the group has 107 members.

Leaders credit the success of the Poland Historical Society’s programming with the recent growth in membership. After its monthly meetings, the Poland Historical Society hosts presentations on topics ranging from the history of Native Americans in the Valley to churches in Poland.

Most of the group’s history has been spent renovating and reviving its current home, which was built in 1858.

“This was just storage,” said Laurie Fox, president of Poland Historical Society.

The former schoolhouse now features a large room complete with glass cases of artifacts and historical documents.

The team at the helm of the Poland Historical Society has spent countless hours sifting through the documents that had been sitting in boxes in the Little Red Schoolhouse.

Smith’s favorite find was a trove of Civil War-era letters written to and from Union soldiers that lived in Poland.

Smith and Baughman added that they frequently receive emails and phone calls from people all over the country trying to trace their family histories.

“For us, it’s kind of like a mystery,” Smith said. “People are really appreciative.”

Poland Historical Society is celebrating the anniversary with an open house which will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Little Red Schoolhouse. Refreshments will be provided.

“We want to bring the community together in promoting and preserving Poland’s history,” said Baughman.