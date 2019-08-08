2 women stabbed, 1 fatally, at Pittsburgh bus stop
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Police say a man fatally stabbed a woman who was talking to an officer at a downtown Pittsburgh bus stop and slashed another woman before he was taken into custody.
Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert says the officer was checking on the woman’s health just after 11:30 a.m. today when a man came up from behind him and stabbed her. The suspect then stabbed the other woman.
Schubert says the officer immediately put the man in custody and applied first aid to the victim.
The sidewalks were crowded with office workers and others heading out to lunch.
Cmdr. Victor Joseph says the first woman died at a hospital. The second victim had minor injuries.
A motive isn’t yet known, but he says it seems like a random act of violence.
No other details are available.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 11, 2015 9:36 a.m.
Man in custody after bus stop stabbing
- January 2, 2018 midnight
Niles man says he was stabbed in the chest after trying to help couple whose car was in ditch
- June 22, 2018 1:05 p.m.
Police say 2 dead in Ohio suburb after officer shoots man
- January 29, 2010 midnight
Man arrested on homicide, assault charges
- May 21, 2012 9:09 p.m.
2 Canadian tourists fatally stabbed in NJ robbery
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.