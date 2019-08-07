YPD: Money taken from woman's bra

YOUNGSTOWN — A Hawthorne Street woman told police she was stabbed Tuesday evening during a brawl at her South Side home and had $300 taken out of her bra.

Officers were called to the home about 9:40 p.m., where the victim’s arm and hand were covered in blood. Reports said the victim told police a woman she knows sent three carloads of people to her home to beat her up and one of those people had a knife and stabbed her.

The victim refused medical treatment, however, reports said.