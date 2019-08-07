YPD: Money taken from woman's bra
YOUNGSTOWN — A Hawthorne Street woman told police she was stabbed Tuesday evening during a brawl at her South Side home and had $300 taken out of her bra.
Officers were called to the home about 9:40 p.m., where the victim’s arm and hand were covered in blood. Reports said the victim told police a woman she knows sent three carloads of people to her home to beat her up and one of those people had a knife and stabbed her.
The victim refused medical treatment, however, reports said.
More like this from vindy.com
- April 4, 2017 12:05 a.m.
YPD has busy weekend with shootings, stabbings
- May 7, 2007 midnight
Crash leaves 2 critical
- October 7, 2016 midnight
Woman hides gunshot wound; man shot and stabbed
- March 15, 2016 midnight
Man stabbed over phone; woman’s foot run over by cousin
- April 20, 2012 midnight
City police investigate robbery and assaults
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.