METRO DIGEST || Woman reports husband

Woman reports account

BOARDMAN

Police are investigating an incident in which a woman claims her husband made an account using her picture and name on the dating website Plenty of Fish.

The victim told police Monday a nude photograph taken while she was in the shower was posted on the internet.

The victim was notified of the photograph by BADASS, the anti-revenge, porn activist group.

Home-invasion suspect survived 2008 arson

WARREN

A suspect in a home invasion and high-speed police pursuit in Trumbull County early Tuesday is the same man who survived an intentionally set fire that killed six family members in Youngstown in 2008, authorities say.

Julius Crawford, 28, of Youngstown was in the Trumbull County jail on charges of aggravated burglary, vehicular assault and failure to comply with a police order after a chase that began with police in Warren and ended with a stop by state troopers in Liberty Township, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

A woman called police just before 1 a.m. reporting two men kicked in the door of her Front Street Southwest apartment as she was watching TV with her daughters. She told police one of the men was Crawford, claiming she fought with him as he waved a gun around.

The woman said the men punched and choked her as the fight spilled outside her apartment and into the driveway. That’s when the two suspects hopped into a car and drove away. Warren police spotted the car and gave chase along Market Street. The Ohio State Highway Patrol picked up the chase along Belmont Street.

According to WFMJ, Crawford survived a January 2008 fire at his family’s Stewart Avenue home in Youngstown that killed his mother, sister, three nieces and a nephew.

STEM summer camp

YOUNGSTOWN

United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley’s Success After 6 students are experiencing what it takes to work for NASA. United Way and Advanced Methods in Innovation are collaborating on this four-day STEM summer camp set to take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Thursday.

AMI is hosting the camp at its Maker Space at the Youngstown Business Incubator (the former Vindicator building). AMI, an educational nonprofit, is an affiliate of Vista AST which offers the INVENTORcloud Program. INVENTORcloud Program is a nationally recognized STEM program that blends Maker Space equipment, 21st-century skills and problem-based learning.

AMI received a grant from NASA Glenn Research Center for the camp.

Poland renewal levy

POLAND

Village council met Tuesday to ensure that the village’s renewal levy will be on the ballot in November.

Council declared an emergency to waive the three readings of the resolution submitting the 3.2-mill, five-year levy renewal for ballot placement.

It will fund general operations and and generate $177,819 annually.

Roads closed for fest

WARREN

City officials announced these roads will be closed from 6 p.m. today to 9 a.m. Monday for the Italian-American Festival: Mahoning Avenue at High and Market streets, Market at Mahoning and Park avenues, Park at Market and High streets, and High at Park and Mahoning.

After Work Adventures

CHAMPION

Trumbull County MetroParks announces the first of many After Work Adventures taking place at various MetroParks locations. The first will take place at Clarence Darrow MetroPark, across from the Kent State University at Trumbull Campus, from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Volunteers will be on hand to answer questions and do demonstrations. This is a family-friendly event.

Start at Safety Village

BOARDMAN

Boardman School District’s incoming kindergarten students will prepare to start school at Safety Village on Thursday.

The event will take place in the parking lot of Glenwood Junior High School on Glenwood Avenue from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

“This community event has been a tradition in Boardman – one that teaches critical safety lessons in an age-appropriate way to our youngest Spartans,” said event coordinator Lia Rudiak in a news release.

Need school supplies?

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County District St. Vincent de Paul Society will host a school supplies distribution from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the food pantry, 317 Via Mount Carmel Ave. The event is open to Mahoning and Trumbull County K-12 students. Five hundred backpacks filled with supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Students must be present, and parents or guardians must have photo ID. For information, call 330-333-3601.

Bike trail and trailheads closing

Trumbull County MetroParks announced that portions of the Western Reserve Greenway Bike Trail and Trailheads will be closed from Monday to Aug. 15 for trail maintenance. These closures will allow the park district to push brush back along the trail.

The portions affected are the bike trail from Champion Avenue in Champion to Trumbull/Ashtabula County Line in Bloomfield, Sunside Trailhead on state Route 305 in Champion, Oakfield Trailhead on Hyde-Oakfield Road in Bristol and Lockwood Trailhead on state Route 87 in Bloomfield.

These closures could change due to weather. For information, visit www.trumbullmetroparks.org or call Zachary Svette at 330-675-3072.