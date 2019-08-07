Warrant issued for Youngstown West Side robbery
YOUNGSTOWN — Police this week have charged a third person in connection with the July 25 robbery of a Pennsylvania man who they said was lured to the West Side over the internet.
A warrant for a charge of complicity to aggravated robbery has been filed against Tylece Redmond, 19, who remains at large.
Police said Redmond is the person who met a Hookstown, Pa., man at a parking lot at Steel and Silliman streets to buy a video game system he was looking to sell but was instead jumped by two armed men.
Police later caught the men after a foot chase on Wellington Avenue. They are charged with aggravated robbery. Their cases were bound over last week to a Mahoning County grand jury.
