Vandalism reported at Market St. Elementary School


August 7, 2019 at 11:07a.m.

BOARDMAN — Police are investigating vandalism at Market Street Elementary that was reported Tuesday, according to police reports.

Principal Billie Jo Johnson told police Tuesday afternoon two security cameras were torn off the walls. About 100 textbooks were destroyed and thrown over the playground. An exterior mercury vapor light was also removed from the building.

From security footage, police identified two male suspects. School resource officer Phillip Merlo, who responded to the incident, recognized the suspects from previous encounters.

