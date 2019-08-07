12th annual Taste of Hubbard set for Sept. 29

By Samantha Phillips

sphillips@vindy.com

HUBBARD

The only thing better than treating yourself to delicious local food is doing so for a good cause.

The 12th annual Taste of Hubbard allows you to do that. The event is set for noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 29 at Harding Park, 249 Roosevelt Drive, and features more than 25 food establishments from Hubbard, Lowellville, Youngstown, Struthers, Masury, Liberty and Sharon, Pa. There also will be at least 25 artisans selling their wares.

“It’s not just about coming to eat the food, it’s a fun social event that brings the community together,” said Samantha McCullough, member of the Harding Park Meeting House committee.

Proceeds from the event benefit the committee’s project. Committee members aim to build a nondenominational community center to honor the historic Presbyterian meetinghouse, which was built in 1857.

Mary Buchenic, committee member, said a woodworker is in the process of reclaiming some of the original meetinghouse’s wood, which will be used for the project.

“It will be another venue for weddings, for social gatherings, but it’s also a preservation of our history,” she said.

A bell tower has already been built using some of that wood. Eventually, it will be perched along with the historic bell on top of the new meetinghouse.

Admission to the event itself is free, but sampling all the vendors requires a $20 ticket, which can be ordered ahead of time.

Buchenic said only 300 tickets will be sold this year, so while they plan to have tickets to sell at the event, it’s better to pre-order by calling 330-717-4627.

Also at the event, there will be auction baskets, live entertainment and a vintage car show. People can register their classic cars for $10.

There are still open spots for vendors. Interested businesses, crafters or vintage car owners who want to register for the show can email hpmeetinghouse@gmail.com.

For more information, visit the Harding Park Meeting House Project Facebook page.