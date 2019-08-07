Services set for Pennsylvania grad student killed in Ohio

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Services are set for a Pennsylvania graduate student killed in a shooting rampage in an Ohio nightclub district.

Nicholas Cumer was a graduate student in the master of cancer care program at St. Francis University in Loretto, Pa.

The 25-year-old was in Dayton as part of his internship with the Maple Tree Cancer Alliance, which strives to improve the quality of life for those with cancer through exercise, nutrition and faith.

He was one of nine killed in the shooting.

A special Mass in his honor was said Tuesday at the university. Cumer’s parents were in attendance, as were many students, staff and faculty members.

Visitation is set for Thursday and Friday at the Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Home in Washington, Pa.

A funeral service will be held there at 11 a.m. Saturday.