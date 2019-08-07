Selected local stocks
Selected local stocks
STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE
Alcoa Inc.,19.89‚àí0.26
Aqua America, 2.28 41.150.26
Avalon Holdings,2.440.026
Community Health Sys, 2.190.28
Cortland Bancorp, 1.9023.100.00
Farmers Nat., 2.5314.220.22
First Energy, 3.50 43.42‚àí0.02
Fifth/Third, 3.5227.260.28
FNB Corp., 4.2811.220.09
General Motors, 3.8939.080.06
General Electric, .429.57‚àí0.09
Huntington Bank, 4.59 13.060.13
JP Morgan Chase, 2.90110.430.88
Key Corp, 4.4416.650.20
Macy’s, 7.24 20.850.24
Parker Hannifin, 2.11167.063.63
PNC, 3.42134.381.43
Simon Prop. Grp., 5.47153.46‚àí1.27
Stoneridge31.220.15
United Comm. Fin., 3.359.56‚àí0.11
Selected prices from Tuesday’s 4 p.m. close.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 31, 2019 midnight
Selected local stocks
- February 7, 2019 midnight
Selected local stocks
- May 3, 2019 midnight
Selected local stocks
- March 8, 2019 midnight
Selected local stocks
- December 20, 2018 midnight
Selected local stocks
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.