Selected local stocks


August 7, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc.,19.89‚àí0.26

Aqua America, 2.28 41.150.26

Avalon Holdings,2.440.026

Community Health Sys, 2.190.28

Cortland Bancorp, 1.9023.100.00

Farmers Nat., 2.5314.220.22

First Energy, 3.50 43.42‚àí0.02

Fifth/Third, 3.5227.260.28

FNB Corp., 4.2811.220.09

General Motors, 3.8939.080.06

General Electric, .429.57‚àí0.09

Huntington Bank, 4.59 13.060.13

JP Morgan Chase, 2.90110.430.88

Key Corp, 4.4416.650.20

Macy’s, 7.24 20.850.24

Parker Hannifin, 2.11167.063.63

PNC, 3.42134.381.43

Simon Prop. Grp., 5.47153.46‚àí1.27

Stoneridge31.220.15

United Comm. Fin., 3.359.56‚àí0.11

Selected prices from Tuesday’s 4 p.m. close.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$244900


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$660000