Robbers steal $2.5M in coins from Mexico's mint in daylight heist
CNN is reporting robbers made off with an estimated $2.5 million from a mint in Mexico City on Tuesday after the vault was reportedly left open.
Police are searching for the perpetrators of the theft, which took place in broad daylight on one of the Mexican capital's most prestigious avenues, Avenida Reforma, CNN en Español reports.
The brazen heist is the latest development in a crime wave that has struck Mexico City in recent months as the security situation deteriorates across the country.
