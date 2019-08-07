Reminder: New Chipotle Mexican Grill opens today near YSU
YOUNGSTOWN — A new Chipotle Mexican Grill opens at 10:45 a.m. today near YSU with a Chipotlane – the new drive-thru pickup lane that allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.
To celebrate the newest restaurant, the first 50 customers will receive free Chipotle swag.
The restaurant at 320 Wick Ave. is the first in the area to feature a Chipotlane, and with six statewide, Ohio has more of the new Chipotlane restaurants than any other state.
Normal hours of operation at the Youngstown location will be from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.
