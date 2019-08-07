Radio talk show host Ron Verb running for Austintown trustee

AUSTINTOWN — Ron Verb, a WKBN AM Radio talk show host, is among the candidates so far to file for the Austintown trustee position on the November ballot.

Today at 4 p.m. is the filing deadline.

Verb said he has no intention of quitting his job at the radio station, but may withdraw from the ballot if rules from the Federal Communications Commission, which oversees the public airwaves, become an issue.

One possible issue is known as the “equal-time rule,” which requires radio and television broadcast stations to give the same amount of time to opposing candidates who request it.

Verb said he has “a little time for the company to look into the regulations” to determine if he can remain a candidate, should he be certified by the Mahoning County Board of Elections.

Verb also said he has the “blessing of the station” to run for the seat.

Doug McGlynn, who was appointed last year to a vacant trustee position, isn’t seeking re-election.

Other candidates to file so far for Austintown trustee include ex-Youngstown Councilman Michael Rapovy; Poland Township police officer Steve Kent; and Bruce Shepas, who unsuccessfully ran for trustee in 2013 and 2015.