Police looking for suspect in shooting of man in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN — Township police are still looking for the suspect who shot a 28-year-old township man in the head sometime before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home along Mahoning Avenue.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired in the area found the victim behind a home in the 3900 block of Mahoning, conscious and coherent. It appeared the bullet passed through the man’s head, officers reported.

The 28-year-old woman who lives at the home told police the victim had been visiting with her for hours, and was attacked by someone she couldn’t identify.

When she tried to break up the fight, the suspect reportedly asked the woman with whom she was sleeping.

Neighbors’ surveillance footage reviewed early this morning by police shows the suspect knocking the victim to the ground, then firing one shot at him, according to the report. When the victim fled, the suspect fired several more shots.

He then fled on foot toward North Navarre Avenue, the report states.