Ohio board recommends law-license suspension for Yavorcik
Staff report
COLUMBUS
Atty. Martin Yavorcik’s law license could have been suspended two years had it not already been suspended from April 2016 to January of this year for felony convictions in the Oakhill Renaissance Place corruption scandal, which were later overturned.
The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct reviewed Yavorcik’s misconduct during his unsuccessful 2008 campaign for Mahoning County prosecutor, when the attorney received a $15,000 check from Flora Cafaro, part owner of Cafaro Co., and misrepresented it on a campaign-finance report.
The board this week recommended Yavorcik be suspended from practicing law for two years, six months of which would be stayed if he undergoes chemical dependency assessment and completes a one-year probationary period where his law practices will be reviewed.
The board also recommended Yavorcik be credited for the 32 months his license was suspended after his Oakhill felony convictions – which appellate courts overturned in May 2018 – which ultimately negates the recommended suspension period.
The Ohio Supreme Court reinstated Yavorcik’s law license in a January decision.
