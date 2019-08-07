MSNBC's Wallace apologizes for remark on Trump and Latinos
NEW YORK (AP) — MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace has apologized for falsely saying on her show President Donald Trump was "talking about exterminating Latinos."
She apologized Tuesday on Twitter for a comment she made on her show the day before. She tweeted her mistake wasn't intentional and she was sorry.
Wallace was responding to a remark by USA Today columnist Raul Reyes, who was a guest on her afternoon show. Reyes had noted Trump has talked about an infestation through illegal immigration, and the natural conclusion is to attempt an extermination.
Wallace was a communications director for former President George W. Bush and has been a harsh critic of Trump.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 27, 2016 midnight
Clinton says controversies behind her; Trump disagrees
- August 26, 2016 9:02 p.m.
PRESIDENTIAL RACE | Clinton says controversies behind her; Trump begs to differ
- September 22, 2016 1:44 p.m.
UPDATE | Mahoning Trump chair quits after making race remarks
- July 2, 2017 midnight
Trump doesn’t seem to heed calls to tone down tweets
- September 22, 2016 10:56 p.m.
Kathy Miller facing swift condemnation from all sides after race remarks
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.