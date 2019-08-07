More turmoil for Puerto Rico governorship

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico's Supreme Court today overturned the swearing in of Pedro Pierluisi as the island's governor less than a week ago, clearing the way for Justice Secretary Wanda Vázquez to take up the post after weeks of turmoil. The unanimous ruling said Pierluisi must step aside immediately.

The high court's decision, which cannot be appealed, was expected to unleash new demonstrations and deepen the tumult because many Puerto Ricans have said they don't want Vázquez as governor.

"It is concluded that the swearing in as governor by Hon. Pedro R. Pierluisi Urrutia, named secretary of state in recess, is unconstitutional," the court said in a brief statement.

After the ruling, Vázquez said she would step in as governor. At one point earlier, she had said she didn't want the job.

"Puerto Rico needs assurance and stability. Our actions are aimed will be aimed toward that end and it will always come first," she said in a statement.

Pierluisi said previously he would respect whatever ruling was made. Shortly after it was announced, someone yelled through a loudspeaker near the governor's mansion: "Pierluisi out! The constitution of Puerto Rico should be respected!"

Pierluisi was appointed secretary of state by then-Gov. Ricardo Rosselló while legislators were in recess, and only the House approved his nomination. Pierluisi was then sworn in as governor Friday after Rosselló formally resigned in response to angry street protests.

Puerto Rico's Senate sued to challenge Pierluisi's legitimacy as governor, arguing that its approval was also necessary, and the Supreme Court decided in favor of the Senate.

On Monday, the Senate decided not to hold a vote although the body's president, Thomas Rivera Schatz, said Pierluisi had only five of 15 required votes. The same day the Supreme court announced it would hear the case.