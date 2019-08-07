Mayor Brown to comment Thursday on audit


August 7, 2019 at 5:39p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Mayor Jamael Tito Brown said today after a special meeting of city council he would offer a comment on the state’s audit of the city tomorrow.

The audit is tied to the city’s use of water and wastewater funds for capital improvement projects. The state auditor’s office is investigating whether the city’s use of those funds was in violation of the state Constitution.

