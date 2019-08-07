Lead detective testifies in Williams murder trial

YOUNGSTOWN — The lead detective in the case of a woman murdered at her North Side home in 2018 testified today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Detective Sgt. Michael Lambert told jurors before Judge Maureen Sweeney he used cellphone evidence to buttress witnesses who saw the June 10, 2018, shooting death of Diane Dent, 62, after she answered a knock on her door at her Goleta Avenue home on the North Side.

Lambert testified the statements and evidence led him to file aggravated murder charges against Jesse Williams, 51, who is on trial for Dent’s death.

Two witnesses were able to memorize a license plate of a car that was used in the murder, Lambert said. One of those witnesses saw a man later identified as Williams shove Dent to the ground before shooting her twice with a revolver and fleeing in the car, which was driven by a woman, Rebecca Perez, 47, who was also charged later.

Lambert said Dent was killed after Dent’s son was in a fight the night before her death at the apartment of Perez, who used to date Dent’s son. Dent’s son claimed he was bitten by Williams and the wound later became infected. He was in the hospital getting that wound treated about the same time his mother’s body arrived via ambulance, Lambert said.

Lambert said Dent had a pulse when paramedics arrived but she died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.

Court records do not show if Perez ever took a plea in the case, but she is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 19.

