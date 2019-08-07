Workhorse made $70 a day in second quarter
Staff report
LORDSTOWN
Second-quarter earnings for potential Lordstown savior Workhorse paint a dire picture of the company, but General Motors insists that the numbers aren’t reflective of the group’s financial health.
Sales totaled just $6,000 in the second quarter, according to the group’s SEC filing.
Despite the uninspiring numbers, which amount to about $70 per day, GM corporate spokesman Dan Flores said that the news has not affected GM’s negotiations with Workhorse.
“Discussions are progressing in a positive way. Our primary focus is on finalizing a deal,” Flores said.
Flores explained that Workhorse’s financial situation as an electric automobile producer is not uncommon, as the technology remains in the early stages of development.
“We’re still very optimistic,” said Flores.
State Sens. Sean J. O’Brien of Bazetta, D-32nd, and Michael Rulli of Salem, R-33rd, also expressed optimism about the potential deal during a visit to Workhorse’s Cincinnati headquarters Aug. 2.
The Detroit News reported that same day that Workhorse-affiliated Lordstown Motors Corp. is preparing to purchase the plant, pending funding.
