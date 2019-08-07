Ex-dean with oversight of Larry Nassar sentenced
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A judge has ordered a former Michigan State University dean who had oversight of now-imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar to serve up to a year in jail.
William Strampel learned his fate today during sentencing in a Lansing courtroom, nearly two months after the College of Osteopathic Medicine's ex-dean was convicted of neglect of duty and misconduct in office.
He was acquitted of the more serious criminal sexual conduct charge.
The 71-year-old Strampel faced up to five years in prison on the felony misconduct conviction, which stems from a charge he used his public office to sexually harass students. He also was convicted of willfully neglecting to monitor Nassar.
Strampel's attorney recommended probation, citing concerns about his client's health and service to the school, state and nation.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 28, 2018 midnight
Ex-Michigan State dean charged in Nassar scandal
- March 27, 2018 10:55 a.m.
Michigan State dean charged, accused of harassing students
- May 17, 2018 midnight
Michigan State agrees to pay $500M to settle Nassar claims
- March 27, 2018 midnight
Sheriff: University official is arrested amid Nassar probe
- November 23, 2017 midnight
Ex-doctor pleads guilty to sex charges
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.