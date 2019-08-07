Chamber schedules 3 ribbon-cuttings

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber has scheduled three ribbon-cuttings for businesses in Trumbull and Mahoning counties.

Rhonda’s Emerald Diner, 825 N. Main St., Hubbard, will have a ribbon-cutting at 1 p.m. today.

Owner Rhonda Boos has been in the restaurant business for more than 30 years and has always dreamed of owning her own restaurant. The diner is open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will continue the tradition of serving traditional “diner” and “comfort foods.”

Amore Cafe & Italian Kitchen, 10862 Market St., North Lima, will have a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Eric Kilgore, a 33-year-old Army veteran and Hubbard native, has spent his career building to the ownership position.

The business features rustic Italian food, New York-style pizza, wings and a large selection of wines and beers.

The cafe operates from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday; and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. It is closed Monday.

ECMSI (Executive Computer Management Solutions Inc.), 158 S. Bridge St., Struthers, will have a ribbon-cutting at 3 p.m. Thursday to celebrate its 20 years in business. There will be an open house and cookout from 3 to 7 p.m.

Ralph Blanco founded ECMSI in 1999. It works on finding the best proactive toolset to monitor, maintain, and secure its clients’ environments, according to a chamber news release.

‘Target list’ prompts domestic terrorism case in Gilroy

LOS ANGELES

The discovery of a “target list” containing religious institutions, courthouses and other sites compiled by the gunman in a mass shooting at a California food festival has prompted the FBI to open a domestic terrorism case.

Shooter Santino William Legan, 19, appeared to be interested in conflicting violent ideologies, but authorities still have not determined a motive for the July 28 attack that killed three people, including two children, said John Bennett, the FBI’s agent in charge in San Francisco.

Authorities have not found a written explanation from Legan, but Bennett said they cannot rule out white nationalism as a factor. Legan died of a self-inflicted gunshot would after the shooting.

Boom in overdose-reversing drug is tied to fewer deaths

NEW YORK

Prescriptions of the overdose-reversing drug naloxone are soaring, and experts say that could be a reason overdose deaths have stopped rising for the first time in nearly three decades.

The number of naloxone prescriptions dispensed by U.S. retail pharmacies doubled from 2017 to last year, rising from 271,000 to 557,000, health officials reported Tuesday.

The United States is in the midst of the deadliest drug overdose epidemic in its history. About 68,000 people died of overdoses last year, according to preliminary government statistics reported last month, a drop from the more than 70,000 in 2017.

Staff/wire reports