Booker says racism is a national security issue
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker says racism and white supremacy are "issues of national security."
The New Jersey senator didn't mention President Donald Trump by name in South Carolina today but used some of the president's own words to call out the racism Booker says underlies much of the violence in the country, including recent attacks that killed 31 in El Paso and Dayton.
Booker said white supremacy "allows political leaders to promise to 'build the wall' – while not building hospitals, schools, or infrastructure." Trump has pushed to build a wall along the Mexico border.
Booker made his address in the sanctuary of Mother Emanuel AME, a historic South Carolina church where nine Bible study participants were slain in a 2015 racist attack.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 5, 2019 5:55 p.m.
Obama: Americans must not let racist views become normalized
- December 11, 2016 midnight
KKK disavows white supremacist label
- August 6, 2019 midnight
Trump vows urgent action after shootings
- March 23, 2019 8:04 p.m.
Random deep thoughts from the 2020 campaign trail
- May 7, 2019 midnight
Trump’s politics of division fuels victimhood and white supremacy
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.