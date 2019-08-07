BIRTHS
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Maria Torres, Youngstown, boy, Aug. 1.
Stephanie Arnold and Edward Barnes, Youngstown, boy, Aug. 5.
Brandon and Kayla Ericsson, Petersburg, boy, Aug. 5.
St. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Cheryl Neutzling, Niles, boy, Aug. 1.
Meghan Brown and Brett Sutton, Cortland, girl, Aug. 2.
Elizabeth Odvar and Robert Ginucchi, Girard, boy, Aug. 2.
Matthew and Haley Heiderich, Kinsman, girl, Aug. 2.
Elyse Beckwith and Ian Hall, Youngstown, boy, Aug. 2.
Owen and Martha Miller, Middlefield, girl, Aug. 3.
Adam and Erin Berenics, Warren, girl, Aug. 3.
Adrienne Batman and David Whitt Jr., West Farmington, girl, Aug. 4.
Raina Daniels and Derick Johnson, Warren, boy, Aug. 4.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.