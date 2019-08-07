BIRTHS


August 7, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Maria Torres, Youngstown, boy, Aug. 1.

Stephanie Arnold and Edward Barnes, Youngstown, boy, Aug. 5.

Brandon and Kayla Ericsson, Petersburg, boy, Aug. 5.

St. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Cheryl Neutzling, Niles, boy, Aug. 1.

Meghan Brown and Brett Sutton, Cortland, girl, Aug. 2.

Elizabeth Odvar and Robert Ginucchi, Girard, boy, Aug. 2.

Matthew and Haley Heiderich, Kinsman, girl, Aug. 2.

Elyse Beckwith and Ian Hall, Youngstown, boy, Aug. 2.

Owen and Martha Miller, Middlefield, girl, Aug. 3.

Adam and Erin Berenics, Warren, girl, Aug. 3.

Adrienne Batman and David Whitt Jr., West Farmington, girl, Aug. 4.

Raina Daniels and Derick Johnson, Warren, boy, Aug. 4.

