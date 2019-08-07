Agenda Thursday
Boardman school board, special meeting, 4:30 p.m., superintendent’s office, Boardman High School, 7777 Glenwood Ave.
Brookfield Township trustees, special meeting to sign contract, 9 a.m., 6844 Strimbu Drive.
Liberty Township trustees, 7:30 a.m., administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.
Trumbull County Tourism Bureau, 5:30 p.m., Tech Belt Energy Innovation Center, 125 W. Market St., Warren.
Western Reserve school board, records retention meeting, 5:45 p.m.; regular meeting, 6 p.m., K-12 library, 13850 Akron-Canfield Road, Berlin Center.
AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.
