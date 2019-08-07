ACTION planning vigil next week for Dayton, El Paso victims

YOUNGSTOWN — ACTION – the Alliance for Congregational Transformation Influencing Our Neighborhoods – is planning a prayer vigil for next week for the people killed during the Dayton and El Paso, Texas, mass shootings.

ACTION members are meeting at 1:30 p.m. next Wednesday at St. John Episcopal Church, 323 Wick Ave., to discuss the vigil, which is tentatively planned for 6 p.m. next Thursday. The venue will be determined during that meeting.