ACTION planning vigil next week for Dayton, El Paso victims


August 7, 2019 at 11:26a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — ACTION – the Alliance for Congregational Transformation Influencing Our Neighborhoods – is planning a prayer vigil for next week for the people killed during the Dayton and El Paso, Texas, mass shootings.

ACTION members are meeting at 1:30 p.m. next Wednesday at St. John Episcopal Church, 323 Wick Ave., to discuss the vigil, which is tentatively planned for 6 p.m. next Thursday. The venue will be determined during that meeting.

