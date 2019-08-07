Youngstown lawmakers to be briefed on state audit Wednesday

YOUNGSTOWN

City council will meet Wednesday behind closed doors with Mayor Jamael Tito Brown, Law Director Jeff Limbian and outside legal counsel to discuss the ongoing state audit of the city’s questionable use of $4.5 million in 2017 from water, wastewater and sanitation funds for economic-development projects.

The auditor’s office first contacted the city in a May 4, 2018, letter to Brown informing him using water funds for economic development “may violate” state law and the Ohio Constitution.

The audit of the city’s 2017 finances has been occurring for well over a year and is expected to end soon.

“We’ll talk to city council about the state audit,” Brown said. “That’s the best I can give you. We’re talking to our attorneys as it’s about a legal matter.”

The executive session, in council’s caucus room on the sixth floor of City Hall, is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. today.

Brown said he was “not sure if we’ll have a statement after the meeting.”

