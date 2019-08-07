Workhorse meager earnings no worry for GM
Staff report
LORDSTOWN
Second quarter earnings for potential Lordstown savior Workhorse paint a dire picture of the company, but General Motors insists the numbers aren’t reflective of the group’s financial health.
Sales totaled just $6,000 in the second quarter, according to the group’s SEC filing.
Despite the uninspiring numbers, which amount to about $70 per day, GM corporate spokesperson Dan Flores said that the news has not affected GM’s negotiations with Workhorse.
“Discussions are progressing in a positive way. Our primary focus is on finalizing a deal,” Flores said.
