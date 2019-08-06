Warren prosecutor asks Supreme Court to deny Burke appeal
WARREN — The Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office is urging the Ohio Supreme Court to not accept an appeal from Austin T. Burke, sentenced last year to 58 years in prison for killing a Warren man and leaving his body in a remote Bristol Township location.
Prosecutors filed a response Monday with the Supreme Court stating that Burke’s argument that cell-tower evidence – used at his trial suggesting his movements the day of the murder – should have been inadmissible at trial. Prosecutors wrote the Warren-based 11th District court of Appeals affirmed Burke’s convictions and sentence.
In the response, prosecutors wrote that Burke’s appeal “is without merit.” Also, he “failed to demonstrate a substantial constitutional question or a case of great general interest. As such, this court must decline jurisdiction in this matter.”
For the complete story, read Wednesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
More like this from vindy.com
- July 28, 2019 4:06 p.m.
Convicted Trumbull killer goes to Supreme Court for appeal
- June 27, 2018 12:07 a.m.
Attorney in Bristol murder case thinks Supreme Court ruling could affect client’s appeal
- July 28, 2019 10:33 p.m.
Convicted killer appeals to high court
- September 27, 2018 12:02 a.m.
Prosecutors say high court ruling doesn’t overturn Bristol murder conviction
- August 23, 2007 2 a.m.
Court: No suspending costs after sentencing
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.