Warren prosecutor asks Supreme Court to deny Burke appeal

WARREN — The Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office is urging the Ohio Supreme Court to not accept an appeal from Austin T. Burke, sentenced last year to 58 years in prison for killing a Warren man and leaving his body in a remote Bristol Township location.

Prosecutors filed a response Monday with the Supreme Court stating that Burke’s argument that cell-tower evidence – used at his trial suggesting his movements the day of the murder – should have been inadmissible at trial. Prosecutors wrote the Warren-based 11th District court of Appeals affirmed Burke’s convictions and sentence.

In the response, prosecutors wrote that Burke’s appeal “is without merit.” Also, he “failed to demonstrate a substantial constitutional question or a case of great general interest. As such, this court must decline jurisdiction in this matter.”

