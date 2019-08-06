Vehicle hits Sunoco station in Boardman
BOARDMAN — A vehicle hit the Sunoco building, 5721 Market St., today at about 8:55 a.m.
There were no injuries, said police chief Todd Werth.
Police and fire personnel are at the scene and investigating the situation.
