Top Vindicator stories for Tuesday

Here are The Vindicator's top stories for Tuesday. Read more in today's Vindicator and on Vindy.com.

After proposing controversial cuts to the fire department, Youngstown fire chief Barry Finley is taking a stand against making sacrifices to balance the city’s budget. Finley previously proposed eliminating two battalion chiefs through attrition to fund improvements to the department’s radio system and closing fire stations to compensate for the department’s rapidly dwindling overtime budget. “Honestly, I think we’ve given enough, and I’m not willing to give any more,” Finley said at a forum Monday night.

Millions of people may lose their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits as a result of changes proposed by President Donald Trump’s administration. More than 40,000 Mahoning County residents receive SNAP — sometimes called food stamps — each month. Proposed changes by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to the methods used to determine benefit eligibility may see some of those individuals removed from the program.



A 16-year-old teen convicted in Mahoning County Juvenile Court of rape must register as a Tier II sex offender for the next 20 years. Ramir Bledsoe also was sentenced to the Department of Youth Services for three years. Bledsoe was charged in December 2018 with raping a then-15-year-old girl at the Canfield Fairgrounds.

The Youngstown Board of Education will meet in special session at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday for a resolution to proceed regarding a renewal levy. The meeting will be in the community meeting room at Youngstown Rayen Early College High School, 20 West Wood St.

Detectives are seeking the public’s help in solving the shooting death earlier this year of a man on Wirt Street. James Thomas, 58, died after being shot just before 10 p.m. May 9 as he was walking southbound with a friend on Wirt at Crandall Avenue on the North Side. Anyone with information can call Vitullo at 330-742-8250 or the detective bureau at 330-742-8911.

Opening arguments are expected to begin today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court in the aggravated murder trial of Jesse Stewart, 52.

Stewart is accused of the June 2018 shooting death of Diane Dent, 62, after she answered a knock on the door at her Goleta Avenue home.

Dan Polivka, chairman of the Trumbull County Democratic Party, has accepted the resignation of Barry Steffey from the position of president of Niles City Council. Steffey ran unopposed in the Democratic primary in Niles for re-election to the position. No Republicans or independent candidates filed for the seat for the November ballot.

Beatitude House, 238 Tod Lane, will receive $150,000 over five years from The James and Coralie Centofanti Charitable Foundation to fund a new child-wellness program. The program intends to provide a “healthy foundation” for children at the Beatitude House with the aim of improving their physical and mental health.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday. The message will be sent to radio and television stations during that time.