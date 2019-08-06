Storm, outages ravage Warren

WARREN

There are about 507 people without power in Trumbull County, according to the Ohio Edison website.

Of those, 477 were in Warren as of 3:30 p.m. A Trumbull county dispatcher said a storm caused trees to fall on power lines. The dispatcher said the 911`center is getting several calls about the storm causing damage such as trees falling.

There are no Mahoning County power outages reported, but 1,222 outages reported in Columbiana County.