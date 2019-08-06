Storm, outages ravage Warren
WARREN
There are about 507 people without power in Trumbull County, according to the Ohio Edison website.
Of those, 477 were in Warren as of 3:30 p.m. A Trumbull county dispatcher said a storm caused trees to fall on power lines. The dispatcher said the 911`center is getting several calls about the storm causing damage such as trees falling.
There are no Mahoning County power outages reported, but 1,222 outages reported in Columbiana County.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.