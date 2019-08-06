Public input sought on sidewalk replacement plan

YOUNGSTOWN — The city is planning a $317,000 project in summer 2020 to remove and replace section of deteriorated sidewalk in front of and near the William Holmes McGuffey and Williamson elementary schools.

The proposed work includes replacing sidewalk on Matta Avenue between Judson Street and Mahoning Avenue, Bouquet Avenue between Junction Street and Mahoning Avenue, Glenellen Avenue between Junction Street and Mahoning Avenue, Junction Street between Matta and Schenley avenues and Williamson Avenue between Market and Erie streets.

The project also include upgrading or installing new curb and curb ramps, manhole improvements, new traffic signs, traffic signal upgrades at the Williamson Avenue and Market Street intersection, and new crosswalk lines.

The city is taking public comments on the proposal through Sept. 3. To comment, contact Charles Shasho, deputy director of public works, 26 S. Phelps St., Youngstown, Ohio 44503; phone number is 330-742-8800 and his email is cshasho@youngstownohio.gov.