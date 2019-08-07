Mahoning commissioners OK nearly $9M in new bonds for this year

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County commissioners approved the issuance of about $16.5 million in one-year general obligation notes for 2019, about $8.9 million of which are for new bonds to fund a multitude of countywide projects, officials said.

Some of the issuances with larger dollar amounts are for repair and replacement of heavy equipment used by the county engineer, replacement and improvement of waterlines in Milton Township and replacement of roofs and HVAC improvements at both the county jail and Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center.

The remaining notes have been rolled over from last year – when the majority of them were issued – including notes for waterline and sanitary-sewer improvements in Milton Township and emergency upgrades and renovations to the county sewer system’s treatment plant, Audrey Tillis, commissioners’ executive director, said Tuesday.

Read more about the projects funded in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.